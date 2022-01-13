Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.92

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $21.07. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 2,284 shares.

YZCAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.