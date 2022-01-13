Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.39. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 181,159 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

