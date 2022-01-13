Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $827.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.11.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 539,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 414,773 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.