Zacks: Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report sales of $15.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $18.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $11.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $54.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.83 million to $58.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.77 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 351,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

