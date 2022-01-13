Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce $55.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $56.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $53.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $211.60 million, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $212.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CTBI opened at $45.17 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

