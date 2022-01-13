Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

