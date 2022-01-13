Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.73. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

