ZooKeeper Tops One Day Trading Volume of $106,964.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $106,964.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00061119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.59 or 0.07640486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,713.75 or 1.00028984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00068078 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 95,118,713 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

