-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 48,595 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 350.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

