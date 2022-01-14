$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP also posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of EZPW opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $353.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EZCORP by 42.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in EZCORP by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

