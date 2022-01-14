$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.80. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 116.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 106.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

CPLP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $301.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

