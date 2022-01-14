$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $720,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $2,718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 249.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

VBIV stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $491.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.87. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

