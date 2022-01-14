$153.92 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce sales of $153.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.30 million to $158.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $587.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.20 million to $592.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $645.36 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $676.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

