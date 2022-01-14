18,000 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

NYSE JCI traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 103,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,910. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.