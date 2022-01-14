1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CRO Sarah Liebel Sells 33,373 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DIBS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.45. 135,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,489. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIBS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,986,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,815,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.