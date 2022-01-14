3,476 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $167.82 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $104,689,123. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.74.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

