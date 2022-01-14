3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.48. 26,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

