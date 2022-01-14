$6.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report sales of $6.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.79 billion and the lowest is $5.94 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $26.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $27.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.50 billion to $33.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

NTR stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

