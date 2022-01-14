67,173 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 242,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,096,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $435,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 922,752 shares of company stock worth $19,002,768.

VZIO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

VIZIO stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. Analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

