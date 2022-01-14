$7.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post $7.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.27 billion and the highest is $7.53 billion. Nokia posted sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.39 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOK stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

