Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.