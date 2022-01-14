Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.53% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 120.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRS opened at $10.87 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $665.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

