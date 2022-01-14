Actinium Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Actinium has a market cap of $393,602.64 and $5,993.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Actinium has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000905 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 38,070,400 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

