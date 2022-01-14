ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 354.0% from the December 15th total of 455,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ADTX opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.