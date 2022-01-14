Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Adobe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $517.26. 30,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $612.23 and its 200 day moving average is $620.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

