Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,013 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after buying an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after acquiring an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after acquiring an additional 225,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

