Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,717 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,654 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,634,000 after buying an additional 50,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $92.50 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

