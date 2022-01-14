Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.55 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.8% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 94,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 41.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 986,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,366,000 after acquiring an additional 290,588 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO opened at $117.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $118.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

