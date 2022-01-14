Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 250,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 231,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

