Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 46,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 248,864 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,416 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last 90 days. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLR opened at $50.38 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

