Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 200.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,851,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. 55I LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 170.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $599,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBUS opened at $84.11 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $87.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61.

