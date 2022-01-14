Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Old Republic International worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 54,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

