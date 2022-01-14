Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 65.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the period. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $14.17 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

