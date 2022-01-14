Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,801 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 532,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after acquiring an additional 390,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of PKG opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.36. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.