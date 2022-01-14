Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,115 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cognex by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Cognex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $71.37 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.