Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 16,201 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,201 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fastly worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 138,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 35,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899 over the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

