AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $341,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after buying an additional 146,730 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

AeroVironment stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,040.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

