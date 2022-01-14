AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,870 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $93,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.69. The stock had a trading volume of 80,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,454. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

