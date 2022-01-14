AGF Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $209,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.54.

UNH traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $438.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

