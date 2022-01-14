AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Parker-Hannifin worth $80,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

PH stock traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.