AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $101,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 42,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 7,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,468,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $592.07. The stock had a trading volume of 62,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

