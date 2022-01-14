Aion Hits Market Cap of $60.58 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $60.58 million and $3.17 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,102.80 or 1.00127048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00093475 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.00326209 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.57 or 0.00445018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00173257 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001765 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 500,584,710 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.