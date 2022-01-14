Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.22

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.22 and traded as high as C$18.92. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.61, with a volume of 109,616 shares changing hands.

AD.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.89.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. The company has a market cap of C$839.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.28%.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.