Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Down 0.2%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.91. 34,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 34,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 8.47% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

