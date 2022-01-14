ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Update

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,800 shares, a growth of 370.6% from the December 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALJJ. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 58,806 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

ALJJ opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. ALJ Regional has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

