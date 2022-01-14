Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 3,100,451 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 2.87% of ON Semiconductor worth $565,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,702,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $65.40. 206,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

