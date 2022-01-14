Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $35.02. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APYRF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.