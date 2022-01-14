ALLY (ALY) Reaches One Day Volume of $112,165.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $112,165.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.