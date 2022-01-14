Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $26.49 on Friday, reaching $2,798.23. The stock had a trading volume of 51,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,064. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,897.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,793.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

