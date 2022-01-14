Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE PINE opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $222.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

